Woman among six arrested for cash van robbery

KARACHI: Police have apprehended six more persons, including a woman, for their alleged role in the Rs205 million cash van robbery on Karachi’s I.I. Chundrigar road.

City SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said so far 12 suspects have been arrested in the case.

The six persons include prime suspect Hussain Shah’s father Niaz Badshah and accomplice Zulifqar Shah’s sister Fazeela and uncle Gul Hassan.

A collective sum of over R6.6 million was seized from them. Rs1.9m was recovered from Badshah, Rs2m from Fazeela, and Rs1.5m from Gul Hassan. No money was recovered from the rest of the three suspects.

SSP Nawaz said a total amount of over Rs38 million, Rs220,000 worth of gold and a car purchased using the looted money have been recovered from nine of the arrested suspects.

He said investigation the arrested suspects is underway.

On August 9, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on II Chundrigar Road. A case was registered against the drive and his accomplices at the Mithadar police station.

The police had said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.