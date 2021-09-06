Cash van robbery: 4 suspects remanded in police custody, over 25m recovered

KARACHI: A court on Monday remanded four more suspects in police custody in a Rs205 million cash van robbery case, reported ARY News.

Police produced the suspects named Majeed Gul, Noorullah, Saifullah and Salman Shah before a judicial magistrate (South) and requested their physical remand for investigation.

The investigation officer informed the magistrate that a collective sum of over 25 million has been recovered from the arrested suspects. He said the police needed their custody for further investigation.

The court approved a three-day physical remand of the suspects and directed the IO to produce them on next hearing along with a progress report.

It is noteworthy that the police have so far arrested six suspects in the case. Earlier, two alleged facilitator of the robbery were arrested.

On August 9, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on II Chundrigar Road. A case was registered against the drive and his accomplices at the Mithadar police station.

The police had said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.