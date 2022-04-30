Karachi: Street criminals caught red-handed by citizens in Bahadurabad

KARACHI: Karachi citizens have caught two armed street criminals in Bahadurabad and subjected them to torture before handing them over to police, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Two armed street criminals equipped with a pistol and knife were looting citizens in the busy marketplace of the Bahadurabad area in Karachi. The locals resisted the robbery on the scene and managed to catch the street criminals.

A citizen took the knife from one of the dacoit’s hands and stabbed his neck. The dacoits failed to flee from the scene after being surrounded by a large group of locals.

The citizens tortured the dacoits before handing them over to the police officials.

An affected citizen told the media that the criminals were snatching valuables from him. The dacoits were equipped with a gun and a knife. A local came in after witnessing the robbery and stabbed the dacoit after taking the knife from his possession.

Police officials shifted the wounded dacoit to the hospital and started an investigation into the robbery incident.

