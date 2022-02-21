Karachi: CM Murad orders targeted operation against street criminals

KARACHI: In a step towards controlling street crimes in the city, the Sindh government on Monday decided to launch a decisive and result-oriented targeted operation against street criminals in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a special meeting on the law and order situation in Karachi with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

CM Murad has directed Police and Rangers to launch a targeted operation in all districts of the metropolis.

The chief minister also directed respective Station House Officers (SHOs) to submit a progress report on Karachi street crimes within 15 days. He has also asked Sindh IGP to expel those SHOs who failed to curb street crimes.

Moreover, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah issued directives to launch an operation against criminals in jails too. “Some gangs are operating from jail. I want results, do whatever you have to do to curb the crimes in the city,” he directed IGP.

Street crimes are on the rise in Karachi as 11,000 snatching cases have been reported in the metropolis from January 1 to date.

According to the data, policemen, journalists, children, senior citizens, youth and women all have been targeted by the robbers. During the time period, as many as 15 people lost their lives and more than 80 people were injured resisting robberies.

Many people were deprived of their four-wheelers, motorcycles and mobile phones. It may be noted that due to the non-completion of the Safe City Project, street crimes are on the rise and the administration is unable to trace them timely.

