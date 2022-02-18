Karachi street crime: 13 citizens killed, 11,000 incidents reported in 1.5 months

KARACHI: A complete failure of law enforcers to counter an alarming rise in street crimes in Karachi has been witnessed as 13 citizens were killed so far during 11,000 reported incidents in just 1.5 months of 2022, ARY News reported on Friday.

ARY News collected records of street crime incidents in Karachi since the beginning of 2022 that revealed the shocking rise in lawlessness due to the failure of Karachi police.

Thirteen citizens including police officials and a journalist have lost their lives so far for resisting robberies, whereas, the reported dacoities during the past 1.5 months were 11,000. More than 80 persons got injured for resisting robberies in the port city.

According to the latest statistics, 3,845 mobile phones were snatched in Karachi from January 1 to February 17, 672 motorcycles and 20 cars. The number of vehicles snatched by street criminals was other than the stolen cars and motorcycles.

The police department confirmed that 6,087 motorcycles and 296 cars were stolen during the said period.

Timeline: Karachiites’ killings by street criminals

A police official namely Barkat had been killed at Super Highway on January 1.

A shopkeeper Amanullah had been killed for resisting robbery in Gulshan-e-Maymar on January 10.

A groom namely Shahrukh had been killed at his doorsteps near Kashmir Road on January 12.

A property deal Veerbhan Samar had been killed by armed robbers in the Clifton area on January 12.

A labourer, Abdul Qadeer had bee killed by robbers in Sachal area on January 12.

A security guard namely Sultan had been shot dead by armed robbers in Sachal area on January 14.

A citizen named Saifur Rehman had been gunned down by robbers in Orangi Town on January 16.

A citizen named Bilal had been killed in Korangi and a watchman named Muhammad Ali was gunned down by robbers in North Karachi on January 19 and 25 respectively.

Hafiz-e-Quran Usama had been killed in North Karachi on February 6.

A journalist from Samaa TV Athar Mateen Ahmed was killed by armed dacoits for resisting robbery in North Nazimabad area of the metropolis on February 18.

