Karachi: 15 citizens killed, over 80 injured resisting robberies in 2022

KARACHI: Street crimes are on the rise in Karachi as 11,000 snatching cases have been reported in the metropolis from January 1 to date, ARY News reported Sunday.

According to the data, policemen, journalists, children, senior citizens, youth and women all have been targeted by the robbers. During the time period, as many as 15 people lost their lives and more than 80 people were injured resisting robberies.

Many people were deprived of their four-wheelers, motorcycles and mobile phones. It may be noted that due to the non-completion of the Safe City Project, street crimes are on the rise and the administration is unable to trace them timely.

On Saturday, four citizens were shot and injured by street criminals for resisting robbery in different areas of Karachi within two hours.

Read more: Four citizens shot, injured by street criminals in Karachi

A citizen was shot and wounded for resisting robbery in the SITE area of the port city, whereas, the armed robbers managed to flee from the scene.

Another incident was reported in New Karachi in which the dacoits shot and injured a citizen near Saba Cinema.

A Karachiite sustained injuries during a dacoity in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 5 and a 55-year-old citizen got wounded after being shot by armed criminals in the Haroonabad neighbourhood of Manghopir area. The elderly citizen was identified as Zeeshan.

Comments