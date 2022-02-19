Four citizens shot, injured by street criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: Four citizens have been shot and injured by street criminals for resisting robbery in different areas of Karachi within two hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A citizen was shot and wounded for resisting robbery in the SITE area of the port city, whereas, the armed robbers managed to flee from the scene.

Another incident was reported in New Karachi in which the dacoits shot and injured a citizen near Saba Cinema.

A Karachiite sustained injuries during a dacoity in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 5 and a 55-year-old citizen got wounded after being shot by armed criminals in the Haroonabad neighbourhood of Manghopir area. The elderly citizen was identified as Zeeshan.

Dejected of being left helpless in the hands of street criminals, the citizens have started resisting robberies. An affected citizen has identified the robbers working as labourers in Manghopir’s Khairabad who had looted his mobile phone and cash on February 14.

With the help of other locals, the affected Karachiite locked the dacoits in a room and called the police to arrest him.

In a separate incident, an alleged dacoit was caught and tortured by citizens near the Malir Tanki bus stop. Police rushed to the scene and arrested the dacoit besides seizing a weapon from his possession.

Raid, shootout

Two street criminals have been arrested by police officials during a raid in the Brigade area. The street criminals were identified with the assistance of CCTV footage.

Police said that the accused men were involved in serious crimes. They had looted two women and a citizen in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VII.

Police said that they recovered arms, stolen money and a motorcycle from their possession. The arrested men include Waseem and Farooq.

Police officials arrested an accused street criminal after a shootout at the crime scene when they were looting citizens in SITE area. A passer-by was also injured in the exchange of fire between police and street criminals.

The dacoit arrested in wounded condition was identified as Imran besides the recovery of a weapon, police officials said.

The dacoit succumbed to his wound who was arrested during a police shootout near Habib Bank roundabout in the SITE area.

