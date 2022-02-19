Athar Mateen murder case: Police fail to arrest killers as yet

KARACHI: Karachi police have failed to arrest the murderers of journalist Athar Mateen Ahmed as yet who was laid to rest at the Yaseenabad graveyard today, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The murderers of senior journalist Athar Mateen Ahmed are still at large as police found no clue of tracing the culprits behind the killing.

A suspect namely Jahangir and his two close relatives, who had been arrested by police, have recorded their statements after the motorcycle used by the armed robbers was seized by the police.

READ: ATHAR MATEEN: WE WANT JUSTICE FOR KARACHI, SAYS BROTHER TARIQ MATEEN

Sources told ARY News that police completed geo-fencing of the crime scene and they are now working on the digital records. The police department is likely to register a case of Athar Mateen Ahmed’s murder today.

The funeral prayer of journalist Athar Mateen, who was shot dead by robbers in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, was offered on Saturday afternoon. He was laid to rest at the Yaseenabad graveyard.

READ: KARACHI POLICE FORMULATE STRATEGY TO END STREET CRIMES

Mateen, who was working with a private news channel, Samaa TV, as senior producer, was shot dead near the Five Star Chowrangi in the port city’s North Nazimabad for thwarting a robbery on Friday.

The police had said that journalist Athar tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

“Athar Mateen was shot three times and we have recovered two empty casings of 30-bore pistol,” SSP Central Maroof Usman said.

Comments