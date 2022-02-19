Karachi police formulate strategy to end street crimes

KARACHI: Karachi police department has formulated a strategy to end street crimes during an emergency session chaired by Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ghulam Nabi Memon, ARY News reported on Saturday.

AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon chaired an emergency session today which was attended by concerned officers of the police department to take important decisions to root out street crimes in the port city.

During the session, the Karachi police chief expressed outrage over the poor performance of the department. The Karachi police chief has been presented a complete list of crimes that occurred in the port city.

The report read that 110,121 challans had been issued to the accused from 2017 to 2021, whereas, 3,872 accused are still jailed and 7,249 suspects were granted bails. The police chief ordered to check the lifestyle and source of income of the accused released from the jails on bail.

Moreover, Karachi police prepared a list of 1,200 drug peddlers that will be immediately arrested. The investigation police will build strong cases that will help the prosecution to ensure the penalisation of the criminals.

Karachi police chief also directed to conduct identification of the accused immediately after the incidents. The Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to collect CCTV footage of all crimes that will be included as a piece of evidence after its forensic examination.

The performance of SHOs will be scrutinised on a weekly and monthly basis, whereas, the officers will face suspension and penalty for showing negligence.

The AIG Karachi requested the health secretary to provide a team comprising of 100 doctors and two paramedical staff with each doctor. The police department will conduct medical examinations of the accused just after their arrests.

The AIG Karachi said that he will request Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to temporarily provide vacant buildings to Karachi police to rehabilitate drug addicts in which security will be provided by Karachi police.

Moreover, the provision of meals to the deserving people will be ensured with the assistance of the NGOs, said AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon. He added that the strategy will help reducing the rate of street crimes in Karachi.

