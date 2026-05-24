Delivery Hero confirms takeover offer from Uber

German food delivery service Delivery Hero ​confirmed it had received a ‌takeover offer from rival Uber valuing the company at 33 euros ($38.29) per share, it said in ​a statement on Saturday.

The offer ​represents a discount of about 1.76% from ⁠Delivery Hero’s last close on Friday, ​according to LSEG data.

Delivery Hero said ​last week its U.S. rival had increased its holding to about 19.5% of issued capital from ​roughly 7%, becoming its largest shareholder. ​The stake is worth around 1.7 billion euros, ‌according ⁠to Reuters calculations.

The German group’s CEO Niklas Oestberg said last week he would step down, following campaigns by several ​large shareholders ​for a ⁠strategic review.

The company reiterated that it was fully focused on ​executing its strategic review process, ​without ⁠disclosing additional details on Uber’s offer.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that Uber was exploring a ⁠full ​takeover of Delivery Hero, ​after which Uber shares fell 1.6%.