Dell rallies about 40% on strong Nvidia‑powered AI server demand

Shares of Dell Technologies soared nearly 40% in premarket trading on Friday, after robust demand for its Nvidia-powered AI servers prompted ​the company to raise its annual revenue and profit forecasts.

The AI ‌server and enterprise infrastructure supplier is set to add more than $81 billion in market value at the current share price of $442.70, if gains hold.

Dell has benefited ​significantly from data center investments by Alphabet and Amazon, as ​well as price increases and improved supply chain management.

On Thursday, ⁠Dell raised its annual revenue forecast to $165 billion to $169 billion from $138 ​billion to $142 billion, and said it now expects AI server revenue ​of about $60 billion in fiscal 2027, up from $50 billion.

At least three brokerages raised their price targets on the stock after Dell’s results. The stock has a median ​target price of $236.5, with 19 of the 28 analysts rating it “Buy” ​or higher, according to data compiled by LSEG.

“This was across the board one of ‌the ⁠most impressive quarters we’ve seen in our time covering Hardware, especially in the context of what is happening across the component universe,” analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Companies such as Dell and Super ​Micro Computer have ​been at ⁠the center of a massive shift in AI spending from software to hardware. Dell shares have more than ​doubled in value so far this year, outpacing ​the benchmark ⁠S&P 500 index’s 10.5% rise.

Shares of AI server makers, including Super Micro Computer and Hewlett-Packard, were up 10.7% and 23.5%, respectively, following Dell’s ⁠blockbuster ​results.

For the first quarter, Dell posted an ​88% surge in revenue to $43.84 billion, handily beating the LSEG-compiled average analyst estimate of $35.43 billion.