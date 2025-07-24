Demi Lovato mention sparks heated clash between Rockhold and Till— Watch now

American singer and songwriter, Demi Lovato has unexpectedly become part of the build-up to one of the most talked-about boxing fights of the summer, as her past relationship with Luke Rockhold was brought into a fiery war of words with Darren Till.

During a press conference ahead of their August 30 boxing match in Manchester, Darren Till aimed at Rockhold’s brief romance with the chart-topping singer, Demi Lovato using it to taunt his opponent in front of fans and the media.

The remark sparked an angry reaction from Rockhold, who later attempted to kick Till during their intense face-off.

Luke Rockhold, once UFC middleweight champion, appeared visibly irritated as Till repeatedly mentioned Demi Lovato in personal jabs, suggesting the American’s relationship history was more embarrassing than his fighting record.

Demi Lovato’s name was used multiple times throughout the press conference, turning what was meant to be a sporting event into a headline-grabbing drama.

Security had to separate the fighters after they clashed on stage, grabbing at each other’s necks and pushing foreheads together.

Luke Rockhold, now blonde and brash, made a move to continue the confrontation, even throwing a small kick before being pulled away.

Demi Lovato, who briefly dated Luke Rockhold in the past, has had no involvement in the fight promotion but her name has now become a major talking point in the build-up.

This personal angle has taken the spotlight from the fight itself, with fans wondering if Till’s mind games have already given him the upper hand.

Darren Till didn’t stop there. He also criticised Rockhold’s appearance and questioned his motivation to fight. Rockhold, in return, mocked Till’s own record.

However, it was the references to Demi Lovato that truly stole the show and shifted focus from boxing to personal rivalry.

