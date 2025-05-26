Demi Lovato marries longtime partner Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes

After being in a relationship for three years, American singer Demi Lovato has married musician Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes in a California ceremony.

After dating for almost three years and being engaged for almost a year and a half, singing stars Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes exchanged vows in a dreamy California wedding on Sunday, May 25, reported an international magazine.

According to the details, the ‘Dancing With the Devil’ singer chose to be a Vivenne Westwood bride, in a pearl white, custom gown, which came with a corset bodice, and paired it with a cathedral-style tulle veil. “I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time. When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted], I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs – specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets,” she said about her wedding dress.

Notably, Lovato, 32, and Jutes, 34, first sparked romance rumours in 2022, when they collaborated to co-write her tracks ‘Substance’, ‘Happy Ending’ and ‘City of Angels’, for her 8th studio album, ‘Holy Fvck’.

They went Instagram official in the same August, when he marked her 30th birthday, with a heartfelt post on the social platform.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2023.

