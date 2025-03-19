Jonathan Majors secretly marries Meagan Good

Disgraced Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors has secretly married his fiancee Meagan Good, a year after assault allegations by his ex-girlfriend.

As reported by foreign media, actor Jonathan Majors, who confirmed his engagement to Meagan Good last November, has reportedly married her in a private ceremony, confirmed sources close to the couple.

Confirming their marriage, a source said on Tuesday, “They truly care for one another.”

“They are very much in love,” another source added and revealed, “At Paige Hurd and Royce O’Neale’s engagement party in Studio City this past Saturday, they were smiling and happy.”

“They were both glowing. She was introducing him to everyone as her fiancé. At one point, Meagan was sitting in his lap and you can tell they are both enamoured,” an insider shared.

Notably, Majors and Good, who first sparked dating rumours in 2023, confirmed their engagement, at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in November, when she showed off her diamond ring while walking the red carpet with him.

This development came over a year after Majors was convicted in a criminal trial of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, British dancer Grace Jabbari, in New York City.

