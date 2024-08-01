Jonathan Majors ‘heartbroken’ over Robert Downey Jr’s replacing him in MCU

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors is reportedly ‘heartbroken’ over Robert Downey Jr.’s Dr Doom replacing his Kang the Conqueror, as the main antagonist in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For the unversed, rising Hollywood star Jonathan Majors, who was set to portray the villain known as Kang the Conqueror in a superhero film, was dropped by Marvel from all future projects of the cinematic universe, after he was found guilty of misdemeanour charges by his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, earlier this year.

Weeks after Majors’ exit, it was announced by Marvel chief Kevin Feige at a recent San Diego Comic-Con that A-list actor Robert Downey Jr., aka Iron Man, is all set to return to the franchise as the main villain, Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom, in upcoming films, including ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’.

Reacting to the news of being replaced as the chief antagonist in MCU, Majors said that he’s ‘heartbroken’ about the development. “Yeah, heartbroken. Of course. I love Kang. Doctor Doom is wicked, though,” he told a foreign media outlet.

When asked if he feels it’s fair that the ‘Oppenheimer’ actor gets another chance by Marvel despite his own set of legal trouble, including the arrest in the 90s for possession of heroin, cocaine and an unloaded gun, Majors replied, “I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love, and being allowed to work [his] art and be creative at that level.”

“I didn’t really get that,” he added.

Upon being asked if he would return to the MCU as Kang if a similar chance will be given to him in future, the ‘Creed III’ actor maintained, “Hell yeah! Hell yeah! I love him. I love Kang. If that’s what the fans want, and that’s what Marvel wants then let’s roll. Hell yeah.”