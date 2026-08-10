Demi Moore, Bruce Willis’ daughter ties knot with Justin Acee

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter, Tallulah Willis, tied the knot with Justin Acee.

On August 8, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore tied the knot with her love in a ceremony in Idaho.

The 32-year-old wore a custom Balenciaga wedding gown, brought to life by the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli in one of the only wedding dresses he’s ever designed under the label. The look, which came together in a matter of months before the summer nuptials, featured a strapless bodice with a dramatic, draped skirt and train that fastened with a bow on Tallulah’s back before descending into a long train.

For her final fitting a week before she said “I do,” Tallulah was joined by her mom, Demi, as well as her two sisters Rumer and Scout, to see the final look come together.

In an interview with Vogue, “This morning I’m feeling almost out of body. I have my family here, I’m trying on this dress, being in kind of a princess moment.” According to the outlet, the cream-colored gown required 712 hours of work, including 405 hours of construction and alterations, in addition to nine hours dedicated to the tiered veil.

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But all the effort was worth it, with Tallulah saying the dress was everything she’d hoped for. “The best part of the dress is the magnitude,” she gushed during her fitting. “It’s the thing that’s getting me to my new husband. We decided at the very beginning of our relationship that we were going to choose each other every day. My biggest hope for the dress was that it would be something magical, but magical in an unexpected way, kind of like me.”

She added, “I’ve worked very hard to be comfortable in my own skin, to be in something that there’s a strength in is profound for me. I’ve worked so hard in my life to be able to find that beauty every day… this is definitely a very special peak celebration moment of beauty.”

Tallulah and Justin got engaged in December 2024, with Justin dropping to one knee at the end of a pathway of roses and candles.