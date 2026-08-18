Demi Moore shares heartfelt note to daughter Tallulah Willis

Demi Moore gave her blessing to her youngest daughter, Tallulah, as she begins a new chapter in her life.

A week after Tallulah tied the knot with musician Justin Acee, the Golden Globe-winning actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for her newlywed daughter, along with some stunning pictures from the wedding. In her post, she wrote, “There are moments in life that feel almost too beautiful to be real, and watching my Tallulah become a bride, surrounded by so much love, was one of them. My heart is full of memories and gratitude as I watch you step into this beautiful chapter”.

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She then continued her statement while addressing her daughter, and noted, “Tallulah, seeing you so radiant and so deeply loved filled my heart with a feeling I’ll carry forever. May your life together be filled with adventure, laughter, and a love that only grows richer with time. I love you so much my heart is bursting”.

Tallulah married Justin in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Sun Valley, Idaho, on August 11. The wedding was also attended by Tallulah’s father, Bruce Willis, amid his dementia battle. In a photograph captured by Vogue, the beloved actor was seen embracing his daughter while shaking his new son-in-law’s hand.