Demi Moore gushed over her youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis’ sweet wedding dress fitting moment before her nuptials.

On August 11, the actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a rare insight into Tallulah trying on her wedding gown, and Moore sweetly placed a veil on her head. During the moment, Moore and her ex-husband Bruce Willis were beside her on her gown trial day.

The proud mom noted, “A glimpse into my beloved Tallulah’s wedding dress fitting,” the proud mom gushed. She continued with her statement and noted, “All the tender moments leading up to her beautiful day are forever etched in my heart. So grateful we were able to share this precious event as a family.”

Read More: Andrew Garfield parties with Demi Moore at her daughter Tallulah’s wedding

Moore also expressed gratitude to the designer of Tallulah’s Balenciaga dress, writing, “Thank you, Pier Paolo Piccioli, for designing such a remarkable dress and making my sweet girl’s dreams come true.”

In the comment section, Tallulah rushed to say thanks to her mom and wrote, “I love you, mamas.”

Earlier on August 8, Saturday, it is pertinent to mention that Tallulah tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Justin Acee in Sun Valley, Idaho. As per Vogue, Tallulah’s wedding gown was made by the Balenciaga team in 712 hours while the veil took an additional nine hours. Moore also shares daughters Rumer Willis and Scout Willis with Bruce.