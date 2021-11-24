Demolition of Nasla Tower begins on SC orders

KARACHI: Following the directives of the Supreme Court (SC), the demolition of Nasla Tower has begun with local administration, ARY News reported.

The demolition of the Nasla Tower’s top floor has begun manually with the help of local labourers. As a precautionary measure, the inner structure of the top floor is being demolished initially.

Commissioner Karachi has also reached the demolition site and got the briefing from the commissioner Karachi East zone.

Earlier, Supreme Court (SC) while showing resentment over the report of commissioner Karachi regarding Nasla Tower demolition case had ordered to raze the structure immediately and submit the report till afternoon.

The hearing of the case was held at the SC Karachi Registry. A larger bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the Karachi commissioner to leave his post if he is unable to perform.

“We will send you straight to the jail,” remarked CJP while hearing the Nasla Tower demolition implementation case.

