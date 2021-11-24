SC orders to immediately raze Nasla Tower, seeks report by afternoon

KARACHI: Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday while showing resentment over the report of commissioner Karachi regarding Nasla Tower demolition case has ordered to raze the structure immediately and submit the report till afternoon, ARY News reported.

The hearing of the case was held at the SC Karachi Registry. A larger bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the Karachi commissioner to leave his post if he is unable to perform.

“We will send you straight to the jail,” remarked CJP while hearing the Nasla Tower demolition implementation case. Justice Gulzar asked the advocate general of Sindh “Is he eligible to become commissioner Karachi.”

After being heavily criticized by the apex court, commissioner Karachi apologized to the larger bench hearing the case.

Later, the CJP directed him to immediately raze Nasla Tower and submit the report along with the pictures in the court by afternoon.

On June 19, the Karachi registry bench of the Supreme Court had ordered the metropolitan authorities in its written verdict to immediately demolish the Nasla Tower built on Sharea Faisal in violation of laws.

In its written verdict released by the SC bench, it was directed that the owner of Nasla Tower must immediately recompense the allottees the money he raked in for the illegal project.

All the allottees must be paid back the money for this project within three months, the verdict had said.

