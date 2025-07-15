Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle shatters major box office record before its release

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is already making headlines by shattering a record before even hitting the big screen.

The first part of the highly anticipated trilogy has sold out in cinemas across Japan in just 10 minutes, setting a new record and proving the anime’s continued global appeal.

The excitement surrounding Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is reminiscent of the overwhelming success of Mugen Train, which was released in 2020 and became the highest-grossing anime film in history.

That film earned more than $365 million worldwide and set the bar for anime cinema. Now, it looks like Infinity Castle may be on course to follow in its footsteps—or even surpass them.

The demand for tickets has been so high that many fans struggled to secure a seat, with websites crashing and showtimes selling out instantly.

This kind of nationwide reaction is extremely rare, even for popular anime releases, and reflects the massive anticipation built around the next chapter of Demon Slayer.

What makes Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle stand out is not just the speed of its ticket sales but the cultural buzz it has already generated.

Fan discussions, social media trends, and news coverage have turned early ticket buying into a major event. This level of interest has only added to the momentum ahead of its public debut.

Studio Ufotable’s decision to adapt the Infinity Castle arc into a cinematic trilogy appears to be paying off.

Known for its emotional depth and intense battles, the storyline is expected to deliver a powerful experience that goes beyond regular anime cinema.

As Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle prepares for its official release, the early box office results suggest it could become one of the most successful anime films of all time.

With international ticket sales still ahead, many are wondering whether it can match—or even beat, the records set by Mugen Train.

One thing is clear: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has already made history, and the film has not even premiered yet.

Fans across the world now wait eagerly for its global release, hoping to witness what could be another landmark moment in anime history.