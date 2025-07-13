Eleceed aims to outshine Solo Leveling in upcoming anime adaptation

Anime news is heating up as Eleceed officially joins the battle of top-tier manhwa adaptations, aiming to rival the likes of Solo Leveling and Lord of Mysteries.

Eleceed, a popular action-fantasy webcomic, is finally getting its anime adaptation and it’s already drawing attention in the world of anime news.

Eleceed follows Jiwoo Seo, a kind-hearted young man with lightning-fast reflexes, who meets Kayden, one of the most powerful “Awakened” beings alive.

Injured and hiding from his enemies in the form of a chubby cat, Kayden begins to train Jiwoo in the ways of the Awakened. The result is a gripping story full of battles, mysteries, and heartfelt moments between teacher and student.

This news comes as anime fans are still buzzing over Solo Leveling, which raised the bar for manhwa adaptations with its impressive animation and faithful storytelling.

While Solo Leveling has captured global fans with its dark tone and powerful visuals, Eleceed aims to offer something different, a mix of humour, heartfelt character growth, and fast-paced action that fans have loved since its webcomic debut in 2018.

Eleceed is being brought to life by DandeLion Animation Studio, known for its work on The First Slam Dunk.

Anime news outlets have shared early trailers that highlight the strong visual direction and character motion, giving fans hope for a faithful and exciting adaptation.

Big names are also attached to the Eleceed project. The anime will be directed by Hiroshi Nishikiori, known for Trigun Stampede and Outlaw Star, while Yosuke Kuroda, the screenwriter behind My Hero Academia, is handling the script.

While Solo Leveling set a new standard, Eleceed is shaping up to follow closely behind, perhaps even aiming to surpass it.

Anime news circles have been watching closely as Eleceed prepares its debut, and early signs suggest it will strike the perfect balance between action, emotion, and character development.

Even with some expected changes, including potential name adjustments for the Japanese audience the core story of Eleceed remains intact.

Fans are hopeful that the anime will stay true to the spirit of the manhwa and not fall into the same traps as other less successful adaptations, such as The Beginning After The End.