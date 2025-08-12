Channing Tatum joins “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” cast

Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang join Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle in major anime news as the highly anticipated film prepares for its September release in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada.

This marks the first feature in the trilogy finale of the hit series, with both Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang voicing new characters Keizo and Koyuki alongside the returning English cast from the original anime.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle sees Channing Tatum bringing his first major anime role, inspired by his passion for the series, while Rebecca Wang adds her voice acting debut to the franchise.

Fans can expect the same high-quality storytelling and animation as previous arcs, with the duo joining the established voices of Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira.

As part of the final battle arc, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will continue the journey of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps against the most powerful demons yet.

Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang’s addition is already creating buzz in the anime news world, with many anticipating their performances to be standout moments.

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, Infinity Castle promises to be a landmark moment in anime news and a fitting start to the trilogy’s conclusion.

With Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang now part of the action, excitement for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle release is higher than ever.

Also Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle shatters major box office record before its release

Earlier, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle made headlines by shattering a record before even hitting the big screen.

The first part of the highly anticipated trilogy has sold out in cinemas across Japan in just 10 minutes, setting a new record and proving the anime’s continued global appeal.

The excitement surrounding Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is reminiscent of the overwhelming success of Mugen Train, which was released in 2020 and became the highest-grossing anime film in history.