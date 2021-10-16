142 new dengue cases surface in KP

PESHAWAR: As many as 142 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to Dengue Response Unit, established at the health department, at least 142 people have been diagnosed with dengue today.

Overall five people have died of dengue in the province so far, according to the health department.

An alarming rise in dengue fever cases has set alarm bells ringing in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Islamabad.

The city most affected is Lahore that has reported all four strains of the virus, including DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, DENV-4.

508 more people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease in the province during the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 373 were reported in Lahore alone, said Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch. He said Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Nankana Sahib reported 59, 10 and eight cases, respectively.

At present, a total of 1,490 patients of the viral disease are being treated in hospitals across the province. As many as 5,709 cases have been reported thus far this year while 18 people have died of dengue fever.

