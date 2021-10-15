Another dengue patient dies in Islamabad, tally rises to six

ISLAMABAD: Another patient of dengue hemorrhagic fever died in Islamabad during the previous 24 hours, taking this year’s tally to six.

Sources told ARY News on Friday that 121 more people were diagnosed with the mosquito borne disease in the capital.

Also Read: Man dies of dengue fever at Lahore’s Mayo hospital

Dengue fever cases are rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Islamabad at an alarming rate.

The city most affected is Lahore that has reported all four strains of the virus, including DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, DENV-4.

Also Read: Punjab sets up field hospital for dengue patients as situation worsens

Health experts have warned that the number of cases and critical patients are likely to increase in the days to come.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!