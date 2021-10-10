Man dies of dengue fever at Lahore’s Mayo hospital

LAHORE: A 26-year-old man died of dengue hemorrhagic fever at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital said the man suffering from the mosquito-borne disease was brought to the medical facility in critical condition.

The patient was put on a ventilator but could not survive, the MS added.

Following the man’s death, his heirs and relatives manhandled the staff of the hospital and damaged some property.

On Oct 5, Minister for Health Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the Punjab government has established a field hospital at Lahore Expo centre to provide timely treatment to the patients suffering from the disease.

Dr Yasmin Rashid in a statement said that Punjab has witnessed a spike in dengue fever cases after 2018, adding that the first wave of dengue fever has worsened in Lahore.

“Around 31 departments are working to control dengue outbreak in Punjab,” she said and added that Punjab was facing Covid-19, dengue and polio diseases simultaneously.

