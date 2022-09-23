Dengue continues on-slot in Islamabad, Rawalpindi with 174 more cases

Islamabad: The federal capital reported 77 new dengue cases while its neighbouring twin city Rawalpindi reported 97 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the data provided by District Health Officer (DHO), Islamabad, the capital, reported 77 dengue cases, including 41 from rural and 36 from urban areas, in the last 24 hours.

After the new cases, the total number of dengue cases in Islamabad has gone up to 1734, while five people have lost their lives due to the dengue virus, the DHO added.

Among the total cases in Islamabad, 1048 were reported in rural areas, while 686 were in urban vicinities.

Dr Zaeem said that 17 patients were admitted to the PIMS hospital Islamabad in the last 24 hours, 9 in the polyclinic hospital, 3 in Federal General Hospital, 11 in the Holy Family Hospital, 5 in BBH Rawalpindi, 2 in DHQ Rawalpindi, while private laboratories reported 30 cases.

The DHO said five people lost their lives to the dengue virus in the current season.

While the capital’s neighbouring twin city Rawalpindi reported 97 new cases of Dengue in the last 24 hours, one person lost his life. The total number of cases in Rawalpindi has gone up to 1659, the ministry of health said.

