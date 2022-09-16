Islamabad reports 113 new dengue cases, tally crosses 1000

Islamabad: The federal capital reported 113 more dengue cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of cases to 1056 in the current season, ARY News reported citing District Health Officer (DHO) Zaeem Zia.

According to the statistics provided by the DHO Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia, 58 of the total 113 cases were reported in rural areas of the capital while the rest 55 were reported from urban premises.

The total number of dengue cases has gone up to 1056 cases while four people have lost their lives to the viral disease.

Yesterday, the federal capital had reported 72 dengue cases, taking the tally to 943.

Dr. Zaeem told that 11 patients were admitted to the PIMS hospital Islamabad in the last 24 hours, 3 in Federal General Hospital, 14 in the Holy Family Hospital, 5 in BBH Rawalpindi, 5 in DHQ Rawalpindi, 3 in CDA Hospital while 12 dengue patient was reported from the Poly Clinic Islamabad.

Another 60 dengue cases were reported from private laboratories.

