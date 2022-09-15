Islamabad reports 72 more dengue cases, tally reaches 943

Islamabad: The federal capital reported 72 more dengue cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of cases to 943 in the current season, ARY News reported citing District Health Officer (DHO).

According to the statistics provided by the DHO Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia, 48 of the total 72 cases were reported in rural areas of the capital while the rest 24 were reported from urban premises.

The total number of dengue cases has gone up to 943 cases while four people have lost their lives to the viral disease.

Yesterday, the federal capital had reported 128 dengue cases, taking the tally to 871.

Also Read: Islamabad reports 128 more cases of Dengue in last 24 hours

Dr. Zaeem told that 39 patients were admitted to the PIMS hospital Islamabad in the last 24 hours, 3 in Federal General Hospital, 14 in the Holy Family Hospital, 5 in BBH Rawalpindi, 4 in DHQ Rawalpindi, 3 in CDA Hospital while 1 dengue patient was reported from the Poly Clinic Islamabad.

Comments