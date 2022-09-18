Dengue epidemic: Islamabad reports 96, Karachi 324, Punjab 191 new cases in 24 hours

The country is in midst of a dengue epidemic as Islamabad reported 96, Karachi 324 and Punjab reported 191 new cases in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the District Health Officer Islamabad Zaeem Zia, 96 new dengue cases were reported in Islamabad in the last 34 hours. At least four people have lost their lives to dengue in Islamabad in the current season.

Meanwhile, the Health Department Sindh told that 324 new cases were reported in Karachi in the last 24 hours while two people were reported dead. The total tally of dengue cases in Karachi this month has gone above 2500 while the death tally is 11.

As many as 403 people were diagnosed with dengue in Karachi yesterday, almost double the 202 cases reported the day before, data released by the Sindh health department showed on Saturday.

Moreover, Punjab reported 191 new cases in the last 24 hours. Rawalpindi reported 84, Lahore 60 and Gujranwala reported 10 cases, told the secretary of health Punjab.

Dengue cases in Punjab this year have gone above 3288, while 1337 cases were reported in Punjab. While 4 people have lost their lives due to viral disease.

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab reported 188 new cases.

In a statement, Secretary Health Punjab said that 80 cases of dengue virus were reported from Rawalpindi and 62 cases of the mosquito-borne disease during the past 24 hours.

