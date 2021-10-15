Dengue menace: Karachi cases surge to 303 just halfway through October

KARACHI: The dengue cases, as soon as the Covid pandemic recorded a decline, have surged across Pakistan with Sindh accounting for a rising share with 34 new cases reported on Friday alone, ARY News reported.

The recent wave has meant up till now 552 reported cases in October of the dengue virus, the mosquito-borne breakbone virus, with new 34 cases emerging in the past 24-hour period in Sindh province.

In the month of October, Karachi city has topped with 303 dengue case whille the Matiari district is trailing with 153 cases of the virus, said the health department.

According to the reported numbers, Hyderabad has 39 reported cases of the virus uptil now while Tharparkar closes in with 35 infections of the deadly-fever-causing infection.

The health department of Sindh said Mir Pur Khas has 11 cases so far in October.

Pakistan registers 1,086 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

On the other hand from the Covid scene, Pakistan has registered 1,086 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, lifting the overall number of the cases to 1,262,771, National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said on Friday.

27 more people lost their lives during the said period. The nationwide death toll has jumped to 28,228. As many as 53,590 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours out of which 1,086 turned out to be positive.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!