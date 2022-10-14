Dengue: Rawalpindi reports 76 new cases – Health Ministry

RAWALPINDI: Dengue onslaught continues in Rawalpindi as 76 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported citing the provincial health ministry.

According to the data provided by the health ministry Punjab, 76 new dengue cases were reported in multiple hospitals. At least 102 new cases are under treatment in Benazir Bhutto hospital, 75 in DHQ, and 42 in the Holy Family hospital.

Dengue epidemic grips multiple regions of the country after devastating floods wreaked havoc in the majority of the country.

In the last 24 hours, Balochistan reports another 75 new dengue cases, while the provincial capital Quetta did not report any new cases.

According to the statistics issued by the Health Department, 75 new dengue cases were reported in Balochistan in the last 24 hours.

Lasbela reported 30 new cases, Kech 28, and Gawadar reported 17 new cases. The total number of the viral disease cases in the country has gone up to 4,228, 3091 out of the total cases reported in the Kech district.

This year, the mosquito-borne virus has claimed 84 deaths, most of them reported from flood-hit Sindh province. This year 12,947 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh with 43 deaths, according to sources.

