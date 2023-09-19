32.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Advertisement -

Dengue tally reaches 720 cases in Rawalpindi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi’s dengue total tally had reached 720 positive cases with the arrival of 58 more patients during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Punjab Health Department said that 58 fresh cases of dengue were detected in the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi, while 12 patients are in serious condition at the hospital.

Health authorities said 46 patients are being treated at Holy Family Hospital, 40 in DHQ and 28 dengue patients are being treated at Benazir Hospital.

Meanwhile, the district administration had registered 50 FIRs, issued tickets to eight, sealed three premises, and a fine of Rs45,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs, during last 24 hours.

Read more: Rawalpindi reports 16 new dengue cases

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

SYMPTOMS

Dengue should be suspected when a high fever (40°C/104°F) is accompanied by 2 of the following symptoms during the febrile phase:

  • severe headache
  • pain behind the eyes
  • muscle and joint pains
  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • swollen glands
  • rash.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.