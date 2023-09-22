Dengue tally reaches 854 cases in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi’s dengue total tally had reached 854 positive cases with the arrival of 53 more patients during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

Punjab Health Department said that 53 fresh cases of dengue were detected in the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi, while 9 patients are in serious condition at the hospital.

Health authorities said 53 patients are being treated at Holy Family Hospital, 32 in DHQ and 34 dengue patients are being treated at Benazir Hospital.

Meanwhile, the district administration had registered 61 FIRs and sealed three premises during last 24 hours.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

SYMPTOMS

Dengue should be suspected when a high fever (40°C/104°F) is accompanied by 2 of the following symptoms during the febrile phase: