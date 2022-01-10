Dense fog: Flight operations suspended at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Poor visibility caused by fog affected flight operations at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport as several flights were cancelled and diverted to Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the airport manager, both international and domestic flights were canceled and diverted due to fog and the operation would be resumed after improvement in the weather conditions.

Flight PA-411 from Dubai enroute to Lahore was not allowed to land at the Lahore airport due to poor visibility and diverted to Islamabad airport.

“International flight PA 413, coming from Sharjah to Lahore, was also diverted to Islamabad,” the airport official said.

Similarly, three Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights were also canceled due to foggy conditions, he informed.

Punjab’s capital city is used to experience fog in early winter but for some years smog and pollution have badly affected the region. Persistent smog and air pollution restrict visibility range which also result in hygiene issues.

