In the survival horror game Shift At Midnight, players need to be quick on their feet, observant of their surroundings, and efficient with their resources across all 13 terrifying shifts.

Between setting up defenses, finding doppelgangers, and barricading your location, some entities manage to disregard the usual survival mechanics. One such entity and one of the most dangerous is The Dentist; it’s an opponent that can end your run in just a matter of seconds.

Here’s how you’ll need to survive its hunt and make it to the game’s true ending.

How to Spot The Dentist When Shift At Midnight Introduces The Dentist, it won’t give you a tutorial or special warning like it does for other entities; you’ll have to keep an eye out for yourself. Here’s how to identify The Dentist: visual appearance Distinctive visual traits: tall, a tall, lanky silhouette, a severely cracking body, covered in bandages, a cracked jawline.

You can also identify the Dentist by outside your house on a roof or a window; they’ll generally have to make an appearance in your home later in the game if you don’t end up with the good ending. The Dentist usually appears a lot later in the game during tough rounds, and it typically begins to show itself if you’re going for The Dentist’s Good Ending.

How to Deal With The Dentist: Rules For Survival You can’t kill the Dentist in the game by using an item such as 7-days for a monster kill challenge, and there aren’t many defenses that work.

Your only choice when encountering The Dentist is to run and escape. Here’s an information and instruction you’ll need to survive an interaction: The second that you confirm that it is indeed The Dentist then just sprint away. Don’t go any closer to make sure that this is really who it is; just turn around and go The second that you confirm that it is indeed The Dentist then just sprint away.

Don’t go any closer to make sure that this is really who it is; just turn around and go in the other direction. Don’t look back don’t waste any time trying to cover yourself by using hiding or traps if you play in multiplayer just talk into your microphone clearly no matter how badly the situation deteriorates maintain clear coms so your teammates and you can share vital info so they can get a response no matter how poorly you perceive things don’t quit running the race is over until it shows a scene cutscene or you see that the game has ended you could even be lucky to have a little message at the end that tells you the bad is over Can you kill the dentist? No, you absolutely cannot kill the dentist.

It’s a threat in Shift At Midnight where you need to run to avoid getting killed but since you can’t deal any damage the Dentist there is nothing to do, except to run away