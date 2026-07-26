Hogwarts Legacy mod adds the Chamber of Secrets to the game

PC gamers can now explore a highly requested location as a new Hogwarts Legacy mod officially adds the Chamber of Secrets to the game.

While eagerly awaiting Hogwarts Legacy 2, players can revisit the 2023 blockbuster. The base game features a vast open world with unique scenes linked to different Hogwarts Houses, making it highly replayable.

Veterans who have exhausted the main content now have a new area to discover. The mod, available via CurseForge and created by maxshig_dev, KBNGaming 2, theTarya, and Dyserina, reimagines the Chamber in the game.

To install, players should meet certain requirements: use a high-level character and complete the “In the Shadow of the Study” quest.

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The entrance is easy to find: go to the Lower Grand Staircase, approach the Slytherin common room, then turn right to find the girls’ bathroom.

Interestingly, this bathroom can be visited in the base game, but it contains little since Hogwarts Legacy is set before the Chamber’s discovery. The basilisk is still asleep, and Moaning Myrtle doesn’t appear in this period.

This mod coincides with rumors of a Hogwarts Legacy 2, confirmed to be in development by a WBD executive, though few details are available.

Rumors suggest the sequel will be set during Harry’s actual years at Hogwarts, aligning with the upcoming Harry Potter TV series premiering this December. If true, developers might include Easter eggs like a Moaning Myrtle cameo.

There are also hints of a possible online multiplayer feature, but fans must wait for official announcements.