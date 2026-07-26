GTA 6 trailer three expected to drop in August ahead of November launch

Everyone is eager to see more of GTA 6, but Rockstar has been quiet about trailers since releasing the second one.

However, there is speculation that Rockstar Games might be preparing to unveil another GTA 6 trailer sooner than expected.

Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming mentioned on a recent podcast that he anticipates the third trailer will drop around August 6, coinciding with Take-Two’s upcoming earnings call.

He emphasized that he doesn’t have definitive evidence for that specific date, but his prediction is based on how Rockstar and Take-Two have historically managed marketing, often clustering significant reveals around investor calls.

It has been over a year since fans got a substantial look at the game. The first trailer was released in December 2023 and garnered over 93 million views on YouTube within 24 hours, setting a record for a non-music video reveal at that time.

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The second trailer was released in May 2025 and performed even better, reaching approximately 475 million views across all platforms in a single day, although it did not surpass the YouTube-only record held by the first trailer.

Both trailers were released before fans could pre-order the game.

This time, fans are particularly hoping for actual gameplay footage. The first two trailers heavily featured cinematic sequences, and Rockstar has had to clarify how much of that footage consisted of cutscenes versus in-engine graphics.

It was confirmed that the first trailer was entirely in-game, rather than pre-rendered, which raised expectations significantly.

Nevertheless, a former Rockstar developer recently warned that the footage shown in trailers tends to be a highly polished version of what eventually appears in the final game, so it is important to keep that in mind—even if gameplay is included this time.

GTA 6 is currently scheduled for release on November 19, following two delays from its original 2025 window.

This leaves Rockstar with a tight four-month window to market the game before its launch, aligning with Henderson’s theory that a marketing push needs to commence soon. Pre-orders have been live since late June, and reports indicate that PS5 orders are outpacing Xbox by roughly 6 to 1 so far.

The stakes for this release cannot be overstated. Since 2013, GTA 5 has sold close to 230 million copies, while Red Dead Redemption 2 has reached 85 million.

GTA 6 is expected to challenge or surpass both titles, and Take-Two has already structured its financial forecast around a launch this fall.