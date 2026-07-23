Basketball video game fans now have a date to look forward to. Publisher 2K has confirmed that NBA 2K27 will be released worldwide on September 4, 2026.

Those eager to jump into the game ahead of the official launch can do so by purchasing the Deluxe or Ultra Edition, which offer early access starting August 28, 2026.

NBA 2K27 features three basketball stars on its covers: Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs on the Standard Edition, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever on the Deluxe Edition, and former MVP Derrick Rose on the Ultra Edition.

NBA 2K Senior Vice President and General Manager Zak Armitage highlighted the cover athletes, saying, “Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose each come from different worlds, but they share the same obsession that has altered the trajectory of the game.”

NBA 2K27 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC through Steam, and Nintendo Switch 2. The Standard Edition will cost $69.99, the Deluxe Edition is set at $99.99, and the Ultra Edition, which will be available in limited quantities, is priced at $149.99.

Players who pre-order the Deluxe or Ultra Edition will receive additional virtual currency, skill boosts, and exclusive cards for the MyCAREER and MyTEAM modes. The first official gameplay trailer is set to debut on July 28.