Denzel Washington reflects on ‘Gladiator 2’ role

Veteran Hollywood actor Denzel Washington has come up with a surprise take on his role in “Gladiator 2,” co-starring Paul Mescal.

The sequel to the 2000 film shows Mescal playing a grown-up Lucius Verus II, a nephew of emperor Commodus from the original film played by Joaquin Phoenix.

Denzel Washington stars as Macrinus, a wealthy arms dealer and former gladiator, in ‘Gladiator 2.’

Reflecting on his character, the Hollywood star jokingly said, “He’s misunderstood. He’s a nice fellow.”

“He’s trying to use everybody. He’d use his mother, he’d use his own children; he’s already used up his soul, so he didn’t have any left. He’s in bed with the devil. When you would walk around, you were in Rome, and it seemed like 10,000 extras and horses. It was make-believe, it was play, it was fun; just put the gear on, put the dress on and go, that’s the way I look at it. I’m putting this dress on, these rings and I’m going crazy,” Denzel Washington added.

The film is set for a theatrical release on November 22 amid confirmation from director Ridley Scott that he developing the idea for a third ‘Gladiator.’

“I’m already toying with the idea of ​​Gladiator 3. No, seriously! I’ve lit the fuse. The ending of Gladiator II is reminiscent of ‘The Godfather,’ with Michael Corleone finding himself with a job he didn’t want, and wondering, ‘ Now, Father, what do I do? ‘ So the next [film] will be about a man who doesn’t want to be where he is,” he said in a recent interview.

Set several decades after the events of the first movie in ancient Rome, ‘Gladiator II’ tells the story of Lucius (Paul Mescal). The movie will see Lucius getting inspiration from Maximus to compete as a gladiator.

It is noteworthy here that the original movie was released in 2000 in which Hollywood actor Russell Crowe played Maximus.

The movie collected five Oscars, including Best Picture while Crowe won an Oscar for Best Actor.