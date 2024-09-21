‘Gladiator’ director Ridley Scott confirms plans for third installment

“Gladiator” director Ridley Scott has revealed working on the idea for a third movie even before the release of the second film.

Set for a theatrical release on November 22, “Gladiator 2” will see Hollywood rising star Paul Mescal as a grown-up Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and the nephew of Commodus, the original film’s antagonist played by actor Joaquin Phoenix.

The original movie was released in 2000 in which actor Russell Crowe played Maximus. The movie collected five Oscars, including Best Picture while Crowe won an Oscar for Best Actor.

Ridley Scott has revived the franchise with ‘Gladiator 2’ and has confirmed that he developing the idea for a third ‘Gladiator.’

“I’m already toying with the idea of ​​Gladiator 3. No, seriously! I’ve lit the fuse. The ending of Gladiator II is reminiscent of ‘The Godfather,’ with Michael Corleone finding himself with a job he didn’t want, and wondering, ‘ Now, Father, what do I do? ‘ So the next [film] will be about a man who doesn’t want to be where he is,” he said in a recent interview.

Set several decades after the events of the first movie in ancient Rome, Gladiator II tells the story of Lucius (Paul Mescal). The movie will see Lucius getting inspiration from Maximus to compete as a gladiator.

Veteran Hollywood actor Denzel Washington plays Macrinus, a wealthy powerbroker in Rome while the cast also includes actors Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn.

In an earlier interview, Scott asserted that “Gladiator II” begins with “probably the biggest action sequence I’ve ever done. Probably bigger than anything in ‘Napoleon.’”

“Computerization and AI — you have to embrace it. I can have a computer read every molecule and wrinkle on a rhino and then cut it on a thick piece of plastic, absolutely as a rhino’s body, which is then tailored to a skeleton shape,” he said.