‘Gladiator 2’ director reveals why he didn’t cast Russell Crowe

‘Gladiator 2’ director Ridley Scott has broken silence on the reports that he did not involve Hollywood star Russell Crowe in the upcoming sequel.

Crowe won an Oscar for the original “Gladiator,” however, his character, Maximus, died at the end of the movie.

The Hollywood star, on several occasions, has said that he was not consulted by Scott or any party involved in the sequel.

Now, the director has opened on the reason behind deciding against reaching out to Russell Crowe for ‘Gladiator 2.’

“The plot, frankly, was right under our noses. I think it was so close under our noses that we thought it was too simple,” Ridley Scott said. “I think [Russell Crowe] is still one of the best actors in the world, and I think we have a good relationship. I hope we do. As long as he doesn’t start bitching about how he wasn’t consulted. Why would I? He’s dead!”

It is worth mentioning here that the director had once considered bringing Crowe’s Maximus back from the dead for the sequel, however, the idea was shelved as it was deemed too “ridiculous” to put into production.

‘Gladiator 2,’ starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn and Connie Nielsen, is set for release in theatres on November 22.

The original movie, starring Russell Crowe in the leading role, collected five Oscars, including best picture.

‘Gladiator 2’ is set several decades after the events of the first movie in ancient Rome and will tell the story of Lucius (Mescal).

In an earlier interview, Hollywood rising star Paul Mescal said that he did not get in contact with Crowe regarding the sequel.

“I don’t know what we would talk about. Like, I’d love to hear his stories from filming, but [my] character is, like, totally separate,” he added.