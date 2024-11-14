Denzel Washington opens up on ‘retirement’ reports

Veteran Hollywood actor Denzel Washington, who recently appeared in ‘Gladiator 2,’ has clarified his statement about taking retirement from acting.

Reports about his imminent retirement began circulating in the media after the actor, in an earlier interview, indicated that he wanted to make films with the best and then bid farewell to the industry.

“At this point in my career, I’m only interested in working with the best. I don’t know how many more films I will make; probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven’t done,” said Denzel Washington.

During the interview, the ‘Gladiator 2’ actor also confirmed that he will be playing a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ‘s ‘Black Panther 3’ directed by Ryan Coogler.

It is to be noted that Marvel has not yet announced the film’s third instalment.

Now, the Hollywood actor clarified his statement about his retirement, saying that it was ‘not over yet’ as he had many projects in the pipeline.

“I didn’t say I was going to go into retirement. I said that it has to be a level of interest for me. I’m more interested in getting behind the camera, so that’s about five years out,” Denzel Washington said.

“I’m not retiring. It’s not like on June 5, that’s it. But to think that I’m going to run as far as they are or as far as you are, I’d be a fool,” he added.

The ‘Gladiator 2’ actor also revealed that he wants to work as a director, an indication that he will not be retiring anytime soon.

“I said I have all these films to do and then I want to get behind the camera, which is going to take a year or two, or three,” said Washington. “So, do the math, I think I mentioned five or six films [so] even if I did one a year – which it won’t be – but even if I did, that is six years and I’m 70 in a month, that’s 76.”