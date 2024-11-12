‘Black Panther 3′: Denzel Washington confirms role in Marvel title

Veteran Hollywood actor Denzel Washington has confirmed that director Ryan Coogler is writing a role for him in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Black Panther 3.’

While the studio has not officially announced development on the title, the actor’s statement seemingly confirmed that it was indeed in the works.

In an interview on Tuesday, Denzel Washington said that Coogler was writing a part for him in ‘Black Panther 3.’

Responding to a question regarding his Hollywood future, the actor said that he was focused on working with the best directors.

“At this point in my career, I’m only interested in working with the best, I don’t know how many more films I will make, probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven’t done,” Washington added.

“I played Othello at 22, I’m now going to play it at 70. After that, I’m playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that ‘Black Panther’ is one of Marvel’s signature franchises, which began with the 2018 film starring late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan.

The film was critically acclaimed and also proved to be a box office hit, generating more than $1.3 billion.

After Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 in 2020, the studio made a sequel to the film in 2022 titled, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

The title functioned as a tribute to the late actor and served as the continuation of the story of Wakanda and its people.

The studio has not officially confirmed the development on ‘Black Panther 3.’