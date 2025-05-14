Denzel Washington, Pattinson & Daisy lead heist film ‘Here Comes The Flood’

Hollywood powerhouses Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to star in Here Comes the Flood, a new Netflix heist film directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, best known for The Two Popes.

Unveiled during Netflix’s recent Upfront presentation, the film is described as a twist-filled heist thriller centred around a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief, entangled in a dangerous game of deception and betrayal.

The screenplay comes from Simon Kinberg, known for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, who will also produce alongside Audrey Chon for Genre Films. Meirelles joins the production team, with Samson Mucke serving as executive producer.

Denzel Washington, who has recently earned acclaim for roles in Gladiator II and The Tragedy of Macbeth, will also headline Spike Lee’s upcoming crime drama Highest 2 Lowest, which hits cinemas this August before its Apple TV+ release on 5 September.

Here Comes the Flood marks another powerful addition to Washington’s growing Netflix presence. Denzel Washington’s versatility and gravitas continue to dominate both streaming and theatrical platforms.

Robert Pattinson, currently filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, will next appear in Die, My Love with Jennifer Lawrence.

He also stars alongside Zendaya in The Drama, directed by Kristoffer Borgli. Pattinson’s involvement adds another layer of intrigue to the high-stakes thriller.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, best known for Normal People, has been climbing the ranks in Hollywood with performances in Twisters and On Swift Horses.

She will next appear in A Place in Hell with Michelle Williams. Edgar-Jones’ inclusion in Here Comes the Flood confirms her status as a rising star.

With Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson and Daisy Edgar-Jones leading the cast, and Fernando Meirelles at the helm, Netflix’s Here Comes the Flood promises a compelling take on the heist genre.