Denzel Washington Surprised With Cannes Lifetime Honour

Hollywood juggernaut, Denzel Washington received a surprise honour at the Cannes Film Festival when he was awarded the prestigious Honorary Palme d’Or, a rare lifetime achievement award.

This unexpected tribute came just before the out-of-competition screening of his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, directed by long-time collaborator Spike Lee.

Denzel Washington was visibly emotional as he accepted the honour on stage.

Cannes festival director Thierry Frémaux introduced the moment, and Spike Lee presented the award to Washington, calling him his “brother”.

An emotional Denzel Washington accepts an honorary Palme d’Or at his first-ever #Cannes Film Festival pic.twitter.com/K4dJ2pJdqG — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 19, 2025

The audience gave Washington a long standing ovation in recognition of his remarkable career.

“This is a total surprise for me,” said Denzel Washington. “It’s a great chance to work with my brother again, and to be here once more in Cannes. We are truly blessed to do what we do.”

Highest 2 Lowest is the fifth film Denzel Washington and Spike Lee have made together, and their first in nearly 20 years.

Washington took time away from his current role in Othello on Broadway, where he stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, to appear at Cannes. Broadway shows are usually closed on Mondays, giving Washington the opportunity to attend.

Denzel Washington joins a select group of stars who have received the Honorary Palme d’Or, including Meryl Streep, George Lucas, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, and Jane Fonda.

The honour has only been given 21 times since it was first introduced in 2002.

Throughout his career, Denzel Washington has earned two Academy Awards, one for Glory and another for Training Day.

He also received an Oscar nomination for best picture for Fences, which he directed. In addition, he has won a Tony Award and was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The surprise tribute at Cannes added another special moment to Denzel Washington’s already celebrated career, reminding the world once again of his talent and influence in cinema.