Deputy director FIA Gunned down in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAt: The deputy director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was gunned down in Lakki Marwat on Saturday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIA deputy director Inamullah Marwat was killed when unidentified men opened fire on him in Taja Zai area of Lakki Marwat.

Inamullah Marwat was posted in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) as FIA deputy director but he was on vacation in his hometown, Lakki Marwat.

The dead body was shifted to the hospital. An FIR has been registered against a man named Shareef Ullah and Ali Bahadur and the police have started an investigation into this incident.

Earlier, at least six policemen were martyred in a fierce gun attack in Wanda Shahab Khel area of Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The martyred cops include ASI Ilm Deen, Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Frontier Reserve Police’s sepoy Usman Ali, Constable Mahmood Khan, and driver Dil Jan.

