HYDERABAD: Deputy mayor’s nephew arrested for home robberies in Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting police.

As per details, Sakhi Pir Wah Police conducted a joint operation and arrested a two-member gang involved in home burglaries across the city.

The suspects, Rizwan Qureshi and Shujaat Rajput, were apprehended by the police.

Investigations revealed that Rizwan Qureshi, one of the arrested individuals, is the nephew of Deputy Mayor Hyderabad, Saghir Qureshi.

Police recovered gold jewelry, prize bonds, and cash worth millions of rupees from the arrested criminals.

The discovery has raised concerns about the involvement of influential figures in criminal activities, with investigations continuing.

