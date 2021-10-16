Police arrest key member of inter-provincial gang involved in house robberies   

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have apprehended a key member of an inter-provincial gang involved in house robberies in Karachi and other parts of the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing details of the arrest, the SSP South said the suspect identified as Sikander was identified via CCTV footage after he looted a house in Karachi along with other accomplices.

“The suspects have fled their native area and been residing in Karachi and committing robberies here for the past few weeks,” he said adding that some of his accomplices are already jailed while others are on the run.

The SSP said that the suspect committed a robbery in a vehicle stolen from Rawalpindi. “We are investigating the arrested suspect and will try to bust the entire gang involved in the robberies,” he said.

In September this year, the police claimed to have arrested a woman of an organised gang, involved in several robberies in Karachi’s East district, ARY News reported.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), East zone investigation one arrested a most wanted woman, involved in looting several houses in the area. The members of the group, use to enter different houses by showing themselves as government officials to rob valuables.

The arrested woman has confessed to several lootings and robberies in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Sachal goth area. Further investigation from the arrested woman was underway, said the SSP and added that raids are being conducted to arrest other members of the gang.

