Kyrgyzstan Violence: Deputy PM Dar denies reports of Pakistani students death

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has denied reports of the death of Pakistani students during recent violence in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, ARY News reported.
Addressing a news conference along Information Minister Atta Tarar and Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam in Lahore, Dar accused social media of spreading false propaganda for political gain, pointing to the involvement of paid bloggers in stoking hate against immigrants and foreign nationals.
In response to the crisis, Dar revealed that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had spoken with Pakistan’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to address the situation.
Dar confirmed that a total of 16 foreign students were injured in the clashes, including five Pakistani students. He emphasized that there have been no further incidents since the initial outbreak of violence.
Highlighting the government’s prompt response, Dar announced that three commercial flights have been arranged to bring 540 Pakistani students back to Pakistan.
Additionally, an air force flight is scheduled to depart today to repatriate more Pakistani students.
Dar informed the media that an emergency unit has been activated at the foreign office to manage the situation.
He also had a detailed conversation with the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister, who assured him that the president of Kyrgyzstan is personally monitoring the situation.
To ensure the safety of students, extra security forces have been deployed outside hostels in Kyrgyzstan to prevent any further attempts at creating chaos.
Earlier, Ishaq Dar was scheduled to depart for Kyrgyzstan to assist stranded Pakistani students, who were subjected to mob violence, leaving at least five injured but the visit was cancelled.
Kyrgyzstan violence
Violent clashes erupted between student groups in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek, with reports of attackers using batons. The attackers forcefully entered the hostel rooms and wounded several international students including Pakistanis.
The violence reportedly erupted due to a harassment incident involving Egyptian female students on May 13.
Kyrgyz police said they had mobilised forces in the Central Asian nation’s capital yesterday to quell the violence, in which hundreds of Kyrgyz men attacked buildings housing foreign students, including Pakistanis.
Kyrgyz private media outlet 24.kg reported that a “spontaneous protest against foreigners” that began last night in Bishkek ended this morning after police came to an agreement with the rioters and they dispersed a little later.
The report quoted the Kyrgyz health ministry as saying 29 people were injured in the violence. The country’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, said 14 foreigners were discharged from hospitals after treatment.