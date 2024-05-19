Kyrgyzstan Violence: Deputy PM Dar denies reports of Pakistani students death

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has denied reports of the death of Pakistani students during recent violence in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference along Information Minister Atta Tarar and Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam in Lahore, Dar accused social media of spreading false propaganda for political gain, pointing to the involvement of paid bloggers in stoking hate against immigrants and foreign nationals.

In response to the crisis, Dar revealed that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had spoken with Pakistan’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to address the situation.

Dar confirmed that a total of 16 foreign students were injured in the clashes, including five Pakistani students. He emphasized that there have been no further incidents since the initial outbreak of violence.

Highlighting the government’s prompt response, Dar announced that three commercial flights have been arranged to bring 540 Pakistani students back to Pakistan.

Additionally, an air force flight is scheduled to depart today to repatriate more Pakistani students.